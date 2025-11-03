OpenAI has signed a major contract with Amazon and its AWS cloud service for the purchase of computing capacity worth $38bn. This partnership marks a significant strategic shift for the artificial intelligence startup, which has historically been linked to Microsoft via Azure. Thanks to this agreement, OpenAI will benefit from immediate access to Nvidia GPUs via AWS data centers, ahead of the construction of new dedicated infrastructure. These resources will fuel both the inference of existing models and the training of future generations of AI.

This partnership comes as Microsoft has just lost its exclusivity on OpenAI's requests, although the company remains a key Azure customer with an additional $250bn commitment. The contract with AWS, which is larger than those recently signed with Oracle and Alphabet, illustrates a clear desire for diversification. This strategy is part of a plan to go public, with internal restructuring already underway to facilitate this operation.

For AWS, this contract represents a significant step forward in the face of competition in the cloud sector. Already a partner of Anthropic, Amazon is investing heavily in its capabilities, including an $11bn campus dedicated to AI in Indiana. The agreement with OpenAI remains open to the integration of future technologies, including AWS's Trainium chips. By consolidating its ties with several hyperscale providers, OpenAI is positioning itself as an independent player capable of sustaining its growth in a rapidly expanding AI market.