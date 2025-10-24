OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Software Applications Incorporated, a startup specializing in artificial intelligence interfaces for Mac. Founded in 2023, the young company is behind Sky, an intelligent assistant capable of interacting in natural language with Apple system applications. All employees are joining OpenAI, which has not disclosed the terms of the deal, which was led by Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, and Fidji Simo, general manager of applications within the group.

Sky, presented last May, allows users to write, code, or plan directly from their work environment, thanks to its ability to understand the content displayed on the screen. OpenAI sees this technology as a way to more closely integrate its tools into the Mac ecosystem and facilitate the everyday use of AI. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was already one of the startup's initial investors, which raised $6.5m when it was founded.

This acquisition is part of a sustained expansion strategy. OpenAI recently acquired Statsig, a product development platform, for $1.1bn, as well as the company io, founded by Jony Ive, for over $6bn. These moves reflect the group's desire to expand its software and hardware capabilities in order to strengthen the position of its technologies in the consumer ecosystem.