On Monday OpenAI announced a strategic equity investment in Thrive Holdings, a company launched in April by investment firm Thrive Capital. The deal aims to drive the rapid rollout of its generative artificial intelligence technologies in key sectors such as accounting and IT services. OpenAI's engineering, research and product teams will be embedded directly within companies owned by Thrive Holdings to optimize their performance.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the arrangement provides for OpenAI to be partly compensated in equity, with its stake potentially increasing, depending on the operational success of the companies concerned. For Joshua Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, this partnership will enable the deployment of OpenAI's products and models in sectors that are waiting for technological modernization. The deal is part of a broader OpenAI strategy to forge equity ties with its partners, as it has recently done with AMD and CoreWeave.

In parallel, OpenAI also announced a partnership with Accenture, which will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise to several tens of thousands of its employees. With a valuation now estimated at $500bn, OpenAI is confirming its aim to move beyond a purely technological role to become a structural driver of business process transformation, embedding itself at the very heart of its partners' operations.