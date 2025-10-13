On Monday, OpenAI formalized a strategic partnership with Broadcom to design and deploy a new generation of chips dedicated to artificial intelligence. This collaboration, which began 18 months ago, aims to build up to 10 gigawatts of AI accelerators co-developed and optimized for OpenAI models. The agreement confirms speculation surrounding a $10bn contract mentioned in September by Broadcom with an unnamed customer, now identified as OpenAI.

The first installations are scheduled for late 2026 and will include racks of "XPUs" chips integrating network and memory, built on Broadcom's Ethernet technology. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, explained that this internal approach would significantly reduce computing costs while improving the speed and efficiency of the models. Greg Brockman, president of the company, said that OpenAI uses its own AI models to optimize component design. According to him, this method reduces the size and complexity of circuits while increasing their performance.

This alliance comes amid a global race for computing power, dominated by Nvidia and AMD. OpenAI currently has just over 2 gigawatts of capacity but plans to increase its total infrastructure to 33 gigawatts with this new partnership. For Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom, this initiative illustrates OpenAI's desire to "control its technological destiny." The announcement propelled Broadcom's stock up more than 12%, bringing its market capitalization to over $1.5 trillion. Altman said that the planned 10 gigawatts is only a first step in meeting the growing demand for ever faster and more affordable artificial intelligence.