On Monday, OpenAI launched Instant Checkout, a new feature that allows users to make purchases directly from ChatGPT. The service, initially limited to items sold by US merchants on Etsy, will soon be extended to more than one million Shopify merchants, including brands such as Skims and Glossier. Available to US users in the free, Plus, and Pro versions of ChatGPT, this feature marks the company's entry into e-commerce, with a commission charged on each transaction.

The technology is based on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed by OpenAI with Stripe. This system enables users to automatically use the credit card already registered for their ChatGPT subscription when making a purchase from a partner. OpenAI plans to release this protocol as open source to encourage adoption by merchants and third-party developments. Further developments are planned, such as the ability to create multi-product shopping carts and the extension of the service to other regions.

According to Michelle Fradin, head of commerce product, the goal is to make ChatGPT a tool that can both provide information and perform concrete actions. The initiative comes as the platform surpassed 700 million weekly users in August, with a significant portion of queries already related to shopping. The announcement boosted the markets: Etsy's stock rose nearly 11% and Shopify's rose over 5% on Monday.