On Tuesday, OpenAI launched Sora 2.0, the new version of its video generation model, accompanied by an iOS app available by invitation in the US and Canada. The company highlights advances in physical realism, audio-video synchronization and multi-shot storytelling. The app will enable users to create, remix, or appear in clips generated from text or images, with built-in tools to ensure security, traceability, and identity control. A Pro version, a web interface, and an API for developers are planned for the near future.

This launch reignites the debate on intellectual property. According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI has warned studios and talent agencies that their protected universes could appear in Sora's creations, unless they explicitly object. The company defends this approach as an extension of the "creative play" already practiced by fans, while clearly distinguishing between the use of works and that of individuals. Images and voices of real people can only be generated with their prior consent, validated by a verified "cameo" system.

OpenAI presents these safeguards as essential for protecting identity and reputation, while promoting new forms of interaction with characters and cultural universes. With Sora 2.0, the company hopes to establish itself as a key player in AI-generated video creation, in a booming market marked by the search for more accessible and secure tools for both users and rights holders.