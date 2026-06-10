OPmobility and ProLogium in talks over potential collaboration
The sustainable mobility specialist and the group dedicated to the R&D and mass production of solid-state batteries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a strategic partnership.
Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:43 am EDT
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Specifically, ProLogium will supply OPmobility with solid-state battery cells for electrical performance testing. For its part, the French company will be responsible for the design, development, and assembly of battery modules utilizing its partner's solid-state cells.