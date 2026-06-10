The objective for both companies is to jointly develop and integrate solid-state battery cells into battery modules and packs for electric vehicles. 'Solid-state batteries are emerging as a critical lever for the next generation of electric mobility, offering significant gains in range, charging performance, and safety,' the press release stated.

Specifically, ProLogium will supply OPmobility with solid-state battery cells for electrical performance testing. For its part, the French company will be responsible for the design, development, and assembly of battery modules utilizing its partner's solid-state cells.