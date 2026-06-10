OPmobility and ProLogium in talks over potential collaboration

The sustainable mobility specialist and the group dedicated to the R&D and mass production of solid-state batteries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a strategic partnership.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The objective for both companies is to jointly develop and integrate solid-state battery cells into battery modules and packs for electric vehicles. 'Solid-state batteries are emerging as a critical lever for the next generation of electric mobility, offering significant gains in range, charging performance, and safety,' the press release stated.



Specifically, ProLogium will supply OPmobility with solid-state battery cells for electrical performance testing. For its part, the French company will be responsible for the design, development, and assembly of battery modules utilizing its partner's solid-state cells.