Automotive supplier OPmobility has announced the appointment of Abdul Khaliq as Executive Vice President of Innovation & Software and member of the Group's Executive Committee, bringing with him extensive international experience.

This German national has previously held leadership positions at Alpine Electronics, ADIT, and Continental. Since 2019, he served at Hyundai MOBIS, where he notably led the transition toward software-defined vehicles.

In his new role, Abdul Khaliq will be responsible for implementing OPmobility's innovation roadmap in line with the company's strategic objectives, as well as anticipating market and technological developments.

He will oversee the Group's software development entity, OP'nSoft, and lead the establishment of strategic partnerships with research institutes, startups, and innovative companies.