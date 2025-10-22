OPmobility reported economic revenue (including the share of joint ventures) of €2.72bn for Q3 2025, down 1% as reported, but up 2.6% on an organic basis.

The automotive equipment manufacturer explains that this performance is mainly driven by the production of exterior parts and fuel systems. It also highlights strong momentum in North America and Asia.

"In the current environment, we continue to focus on cost-saving measures across all our activities, subsidiaries, and geographies, in particular to further improve our competitiveness," CEO Laurent Favre says.

In this context, OPmobility confirms its 2025 targets to improve its financial aggregates (operating margin, net income attributable to the group, and free cash flow) compared to 2024, while continuing to reduce its net debt.

The group is also continuing to prepare for the future, notably with the inauguration in October of our new headquarters in North America and a new factory in India, management adds.