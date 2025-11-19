OPmobility has announced a reinforcement of its joint venture with Yanfeng Group, known as YFPO, the leading supplier of exterior body parts (bumpers, tailgates) in China. This move involves the integration of new activities, enabling the venture to achieve commercial and industrial synergies.

Both automotive equipment suppliers will contribute their respective module assembly operations to the joint venture, along with the ability to provide signature lighting and decorative solutions.

This operation will allow YFPO to accelerate its development by expanding its product portfolio. The offering will include a differentiated combination of exterior body systems, signature and decorative lighting, modules, and software.

Following the transaction, YFPO will employ approximately 3,000 people across 38 plants and one R&D center in China. The operation is expected to be finalized in 2026, pending approval from the relevant Chinese authorities.