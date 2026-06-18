OPmobility wins first Leapmotor contracts outside China

OPmobility said it has been awarded two contracts by Leapmotor International to equip its passenger vehicles with front and rear bumpers and tailgates in Europe, marking the first contracts awarded to the group by this customer outside China. Production is scheduled to start in 2027.

Carlos Navarro Published on 06/18/2026 at 06:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The bumpers and tailgates supplied by OPmobility will be produced at its existing sites in Spain. The French group already has a strong operational industrial footprint there and deep knowledge of the European market to serve its international customers.



This partnership with Leapmotor International, the joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor, builds on the long-standing collaboration OPmobility has maintained with both automakers worldwide.



Present in China since 2007, OPmobility has been supplying Leapmotor with exterior body parts since 2023 via YFPO, its joint venture with Yanfeng in China. YFPO is the Chinese market leader in exterior solutions: bumpers, tailgates and modules.



"Together, these achievements (...) demonstrate our ability to serve a broad customer base, providing them with multiple technologies across diverse geographic areas and in all segments," said its chief executive, Félicie Burelle.