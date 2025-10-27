Founded in 1979 by two pharmacists Michael Prime and Mitchell Hoggard, Option Care Health is today the largest independent provider of home and alternate-site infusion services in the United States. It operates today more than 5,000 clinicians deliver therapy and care coordination through 185 locations across 43 states therefore operating a national network that supports complex, costly biologic and specialty therapies outside the hospital. Let's take a closer look.

Option Care Health connects hospitals, physicians, and licensed practitioners to patients through a flexible infusion network. Prescriptions flow to the company’s pharmacies, where medications are prepared and administered either at home, in infusion suites, or in clinics. This model lets patients receive complex treatments in a setting that fits their medical and personal needs, often at a lower cost than hospital care. It also gives Option Care an edge - its ability to operate seamlessly across these sites makes treatment faster, more coordinated, and more accessible for both patients and health systems.

Option Care delivers a broad portfolio of therapies—anti-infectives, immunoglobulin, chronic inflammatory and neurological disorders, nutrition support, bleeding disorders, women’s health, heart failure palliation, and other specialty infusions. With its Naven Health nursing network, Option Care can deliver specialized infusions almost anywhere in the U.S., offering consistency and clinical expertise outside traditional hospital walls.

Growth is being driven by three durable forces: payers cutting costs by shifting care out of hospitals, health systems relying on post-acute partners to speed up discharges, and drugmakers releasing more specialty biologics that can be infused safely at home. In this setting, size and infrastructure matter—companies with accredited pharmacies, national nursing coverage, and manufacturer access are best positioned to secure contracts and limited-distribution drugs.

The U.S. infusion market totals about $100 billion, but home infusion still represents a small share - one that Option Care Health dominates through one of the only national platforms in a fragmented field. Its scale gives it leverage with payers and drugmakers while maintaining local clinical reach. Roughly three-quarters of revenue comes from long-term chronic therapies and the rest from higher-margin acute treatments. Still, the business faces pressure as 88% of Option Care’s revenue comes from commercial and managed-care payers, where rate negotiations and consolidation can squeeze margins.

The home and alternate-site infusion market is wide but fractured, with no single company holding dominant share. Large players like Optum Infusion Pharmacy and Coram CVS compete directly with smaller, specialized providers such as KabaFusion, Soleo Health, and Amerita, each carving out niches through disease focus or regional reach. At the same time, insurers and PBMs—like UnitedHealth and CVS—are pulling more of the value chain in-house, pressuring independents on price and network access.

Option Care Health ended 2024 with strong momentum, posting $5.11 billion in revenue, up nearly 16% from the prior year, driven by steady growth in specialty-drug demand and the continued shift of infusion care away from hospitals. Net income rose to $211.8 million, with earnings per share increasing to $1.23 from $1.19 in 2023. Returns remained solid, with an ROA of roughly 6.4% and an ROE of about 15%. The company’s Q2 2025 results reinforced this trend—revenue climbed 15% year-over-year to $1.42 billion, while adjusted EBITDA reached $114 million despite modest margin compression tied to payer mix and reimbursement dynamics.

By 2027, Option Care Health is expected to generate around $6.6 billion in revenue and $562 million in EBITDA, up nearly 35% from 2023 levels (CAGR of 8–9%) mainly driven by rising demand for chronic therapies and ongoing payer migration toward alternate-site care. Margins are projected to remain healthy, with EBITDA near 8.5% and EBIT approaching $453 million. Net income is expected to reach roughly $288 million, lifting ROE to just over 19% and ROA to about 8.5%.

Option Care Health’s valuation is expected to decline with a P/E ratio from 22.8 in 2023 to about 15.3 by 2027. This compression reflects faster EPS growth - rising from $1.48 in 2023 to roughly $1.82 in 2027, while the EV/EBITDA is set to decrease from 15.7 in 2023 to around 9.3 by 2027.

Option Care’s biggest vulnerability lies in its payer mix—nearly all its revenue comes from commercial and managed-care contracts, where insurers and PBMs have growing leverage. A single rebid or network change can quickly affect pricing or patient flow. The company also relies on steady access to limited-distribution drugs, leaving it exposed if a manufacturer shifts partnerships or faces a supply issue. Competitors tied to major insurers or wholesalers can negotiate better terms, tightening the market further. And because Option Care’s referral network depends on relationships rather than contracts, losing a few key hospital or physician partners could immediately dent volumes.

Option Care Health has built a strong position at the center of a fast-evolving healthcare segment. Its scale, national reach, and clinical infrastructure give it a clear edge as more complex therapies move out of hospitals and into alternate sites of care. While pricing pressure from commercial payers will remain a challenge, Option Care’s deep partnerships with manufacturers, payers, and health systems leave it well placed to keep expanding in a $100 billion market that still has significant room to shift toward home-based care.