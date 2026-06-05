Ora Banda Mining Limited is riding a gold price tailwind, although rising costs and a sluggish stock suggest investors aren't fully convinced the good times will last.

Published on 06/05/2026 at 05:12 am EDT - Modified on 06/05/2026 at 05:56 am EDT

Gold was already in a structurally bullish market, with a mix of inflationary concerns, policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and strong underlying demand ultimately pushing prices to all-time highs.

Gold prices even touched the USD 5,600/oz mark in January 2026, resetting expectations for what “high” even means in this cycle. Prices still hover around USD 4,465/oz today, keeping margins high across the sector. For producers, this shift significantly improves the economics of projects that previously looked expensive, thereby making more assets commercially viable.

Ora Banda Mining, an Australian single-jurisdiction gold producer running three mining centres across its 100%-owned Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia, operates within this dynamic environment. With 3.3 Moz in group resources, a plant capacity doubling under study, and an 18km exploration corridor, the company is positioned to capture sustained gold price strength.

Price > Production

Production did the obvious heavy work over Q3 26. Ora Banda Mining sold 38,637oz gold compared to 23,643oz in Q3 25, a 63.4% y/y jump, helped by both higher throughput and third-party plants to process extra ore.

The bigger swing came from price. Realized gold price jumped to AUD 6,921/oz from AUD 4,571/oz, which explains most of the revenue move rather than any dramatic shift in the underlying asset.

Revenue followed the math, landing at AUD 269m, doubling 146.8% y/y from AUD 109m in Q3 25. The mix here matters; both higher volumes and a much stronger gold price drove the uplift, so this isn’t just a one-off spike.

All-In-Sustaining Costs (AISC) edged up again to AUD 3,612/oz from AUD 2,470/oz. Even at these higher levels, the gap to realized gold prices remains wide, meaning that the company is spending more per ounce but earning a lot more per ounce.

Cash flow is where things actually look strong. FCF came in at AUD 76.3m, which pushed cash to AUD 231.7m from AUD 155.4m (in December 2025). That’s after AUD 52.5m of capex, so the business is funding its own growth comfortably - for now.

All in sentiment

The stock has dipped 0.8% over the past 12 months, sitting at AUD 1.3, still well below its 52-week peak of AUD 1.7. That tells you that the market has cooled on the story despite record production and cash flow in recent quarters.

Valuation is where things get interesting. The stock is trading at a FY 26e P/E of 9.7x, versus a 2-year average of 15.3x, significantly less. That’s a big reset, and it usually means one of two things: either earnings expectations are peaking, or investors don’t trust how sustainable they are.

All five of the analysts who track the stock rate it a “Buy”, with an average target price of AUD 2 implying 46.6% upside potential. This kind of unanimity usually means a reaction to what has already happened, not predicting what will come next.

Costs bite back

Ora Banda is clearly benefiting from strong gold prices, and the cash generation shows the operations are working. However, costs are creeping up, and that’s starting to chip away at the upside story. The business still leans heavily on high gold prices to make the numbers look good. If prices cool or costs drift higher, the gap between performance and expectations could close quickly.