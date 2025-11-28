Oracle and Vantage are reportedly in talks with several financial institutions to secure a $38bn loan to finance new data centers for OpenAI, according to TheFinancial Times. This financing would come on top of about $30bn already raised by Oracle, SoftBank, CoreWeave and other players to support investments related to the computing infrastructure of the Microsoft-backed company.

Neither Oracle, nor Vantage, nor OpenAI have publicly commented on this information. However, the project highlights the scale of the resources needed to support the rise of OpenAI, whose demand for computing power is soaring with the rapid growth of generative artificial intelligence. The new funds are intended to support the construction of a global infrastructure capable of keeping pace with this expansion.

This intensification of investment comes amid a global race to expand computing capacity. As Wall Street opened today, the Oracle stock is down over 3%.