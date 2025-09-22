Oracle announced on Monday the appointment of Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs of the group, replacing Safra Catz, who had been at the helm of the company since 2014.



The American enterprise software developer notes that Clay Magouyrk had been head of its distributed cloud division, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), since 2014, having joined from Amazon Web Services.



He is the creator of the platform that now supports hyperscaler infrastructures and AI-dedicated data centers, two new businesses that have enabled OCI to generate unprecedented growth in recent years.



Mike Sicilia was the head of Oracle Industries, the Oracle division that designs AI agents for the healthcare, banking and finance, communications, utilities, hospitality, and retail sectors. "



"Clay's years of experience leading Oracle's large and fast-growing cloud infrastructure business have demonstrated that he is ready to take on the role of CEO," Larry Ellison, the company's board chairman said.



'Mike has spent the last few years modernizing Oracle's industry-specific applications—including in healthcare—by completely rebuilding them using the latest artificial intelligence technologies," he added.



Safra Catz, who has been CEO since 2014, was chosen by Larry Ellison to support him as vice chair of the board of directors.



During her tenure, Oracle's stock price has increased more than tenfold. Following the announcement of these appointments, the stock rose 2.8% on Monday morning.