Bank of America has upgraded Oracle from 'neutral' to 'buy', increasing its target price for the share to $368, following the release of the enterprise IT solutions group's quarterly results.



A rise in remaining performance obligations (RPO) (+230% quarter-on-quarter) suggests that Oracle has become a key computing platform for artificial intelligence (AI), the broker highlights in its summary.



In addition to an exceptional order book that secures Oracle's position as a key catalyst for AI, BofA considers the cost of debt to be reasonable given the existing generation of free cash flow.