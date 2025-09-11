Oracle has announced the launch of its AI Center of Excellence for Healthcare, designed to support hospitals and healthcare systems in adopting artificial intelligence. The center provides a dedicated team of experts, a secure cloud environment, and a library of resources to accelerate the implementation of AI projects in clinical, operational, and financial areas.



Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, says the initiative will help organizations improve patient care, strengthen research, and simplify complex processes.



The program aims to facilitate collaboration with experts, alignment with regulatory requirements (HIPAA, PII, data protection), and rapid experimentation with solutions via Oracle's cloud infrastructure. It also provides change management support and training to increase AI adoption across the healthcare ecosystem.