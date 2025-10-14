On Monday Clay Magouyrk, one of Oracle's two CEOs, said that OpenAI has the necessary resources to support its massive cloud infrastructure spending, estimated at $60bn per year. Speaking at the AI World conference in Las Vegas, he said: "Of course they can pay," referring to the multi-year contract worth over $300bn signed in July between both companies. Despite a net loss of $5bn in 2024, he said OpenAI is enjoying unprecedented growth, with nearly 1 billion users, including 800 million active weekly users on ChatGPT.

Oracle's second CEO, Mike Sicilia, said that OpenAI's models were already integrated into electronic medical record solutions from the acquisition of Cerner, highlighting their growing impact on professional applications. OpenAI relies on Oracle's cloud infrastructure and also leases Nvidia chips through CoreWeave, Alphabet, and Microsoft, while developing its own AI processors in partnership with Broadcom.

The joint OpenAI–Broadcom plan, made official on the same day, calls for the construction of 10 gigawatts of proprietary chips, a project that will increase the group's energy needs. Sicilia, however, downplayed these constraints, saying that energy availability was only a matter of timing.