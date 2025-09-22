On Monday Oracle announced the appointment of Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as co-CEOs, while Safra Catz, who has led the group since 2019, becomes executive vice president of the board of directors. This reorganization marks an important transition for the company, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence and the rise of its cloud division.

Magouyrk, architect of the Gen2 cloud platform, and Sicilia, head of business applications, are credited with steering Oracle toward AI. Larry Ellison, founder and chief technology officer, praised their strategic contributions. For Safra Catz, the time had come to pass the baton "in a context of strength" for the company. At the same time, Mark Hura was promoted to president of global field operations, and Doug Kehring was appointed chief financial officer.

Financially, Oracle's stock has soared 85% since the beginning of the year, buoyed by spectacular growth in the cloud. The group has notably seen a 359% jump in its remaining performance obligations, to $455bn. In addition, Oracle will play a central role in the future of TikTok in the US: the company will manage the platform's data and participate in the consortium of investors that will own it, while maintaining its cloud hosting contract.