Oracle shares are expected to see rise sharply on Wall Street on Wednesday, following the quarterly results published by the enterprise IT solutions group, which were notably marked by management's high level of confidence in its trading outlook. NB: pmt a stratospheric +32%.



For Q1 2025-26, it reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) up 6% to $1.47 (+4% at constant exchange rates), in line with expectations, and adjusted operating profit up 9% to $6.2bn.



Revenue rose 12% to $14.9bn (+11% at constant exchange rates), with cloud revenue climbing 28% to $7.2bn, driven primarily by a 55% surge in IaaS (infrastructure) revenue.



We signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three different customers during the quarter, CEO Safra Catz said. This resulted in a 359% jump in RPO (remaining performance obligations) backlog to $45.5bn.



"The scale of our recent RPO growth allows us to make a significant upward revision to the cloud infrastructure portion of Oracle's financial plan, which we will detail next month," she continued.



As a preview, Safra Catz said she expects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue to grow 77% to $18bn this fiscal year, then rise sharply over the next four years to reach $144bn by the end of that period.