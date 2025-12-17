Oracle shares fell 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that Blue Owl Capital will finally not participate in its $10bn data center project. The US financier's withdrawal temporarily weakens Oracle's initiative, backed by Related Digital and OpenAI, to build large-scale infrastructure in Michigan to support the growth of artificial intelligence. Blue Owl shares also fell 2% following this announcement.

The project was dropped by Blue Owl after unsuccessful negotiations, according to three people familiar with the matter. Blackstone, once considered to replace Blue Owl, has not yet confirmed its participation. Oracle sought to reassure by saying that talks with the chosen partner are progressing normally and according to schedule, without disclosing its identity. Related Digital confirmed that the selection was made according to rigorous criteria, notably sector expertise, and that several investors had expressed significant interest.

The new partner's final selection is underway as part of the due diligence phase. This setback comes at a strategic moment for Oracle, which wants to strengthen its position in the AI market through massive investments in data infrastructure. Blue Owl's withdrawal does not call the project into question, but underscores the uncertainties surrounding the financing of large-scale technology projects.