Oracle has announced that it has deployed OpenAI's GPT-5 model across its database portfolio and SaaS application suite, including Oracle Fusion Cloud, NetSuite, and industry-specific applications such as Oracle Health. The goal is to enable customers to directly leverage advanced reasoning and code generation capabilities within their critical processes.



According to Kris Rice, senior vice president of Database Software Development, the combination of Oracle Database 23ai and GPT-5 will deliver secure analytics and operations, with search and generative AI directly from SQL.



Meeten Bhavsar, senior vice president of Applications Development, emphasizes that GPT-5 will bring "sophisticated reasoning capabilities" to Fusion Applications users, driving automation, productivity, and decision support.



Oracle emphasizes a security-centric, scalable, and adaptable approach to applying generative and agentic AI to enterprise data.