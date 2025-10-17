On Thursday,Oracle presented ambitious financial targets for fiscal year 2030, forecasting revenue of $225bn, driven by strong growth in its cloud infrastructure business. This forecast slightly exceeds FactSet's consensus expectations of $215.54bn. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $21, compared to an estimated $19.67. Chief Financial Officer Doug Kehring said these results would be supported by the signing of "new large-scale opportunities" over the next 12 months.

Clayton Magouyrk, co-CEO of the group, said that the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) division had already recorded $65bn in additional commitments in the last 30 days of the quarter, spread across four major customers, "none of which are OpenAI." According to Reuters, Oracle expects the cloud to account for approximately 75% of its total revenue in 2030, or $166bn, illustrating the central role of this business in its strategy.

Despite these optimistic projections, Oracle's stock fell more than 6% on Friday morning on Wall Street, with investors appearing cautious about the speed of the promised ramp-up. The group is banking on the explosion in demand for artificial intelligence-related infrastructure to consolidate its position against Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, while emphasizing that visibility into its production capabilities has improved significantly.