Jefferies confirms its 'buy' recommendation on the Oracle stock with a target price raised from $360 to $400 (+28%).



According to Jefferies, Oracle's new 5-year targets mark a shift in growth, targeting $225bn in revenue and $21 in EPS in FY30, representing '31% CAGR for revenue and 28% for EPS'.



The broker notes that the order book "exceeds $500bn" after $65bn in infrastructure contracts signed at the beginning of Q2, which enhances visibility.



Finally, the note indicates that AI infrastructure margins are "between 30-40% on a non-GAAP basis," even taking into account the start-up costs of new data centers.