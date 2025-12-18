Investor unease over the AI market party sours sentiment. Oracle has become the sick man of artificial intelligence. The company is crystallising market fears and single-handedly triggered a reversal in sentiment on Wall Street yesterday. While investors remain focused on AI, their attention today will also turn to two central banks and a handful of major US earnings reports, including Nike and FedEx.

Until fairly recently, the market was routinely brushing aside the headwinds buffeting the artificial intelligence narrative. No longer. Over the past three months, the "AI bubble" has overtaken the economic shock induced by Donald Trump as the leading concern among major investors. Bank of America's latest global fund manager survey confirms that going long on the Magnificent Seven - Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla - remains the most overcrowded trade in global finance. These two facts - growing anxiety over AI and continued fervour for Big Tech - seem contradictory, but they reflect the almost irrational appeal of the hyperscalers: tech behemoths seen as having the scale to dominate the future of AI, just as they did the early 21st century.

What has changed in recent weeks is that those who have already made substantial gains from AI have paused for breath and taken a closer look at sector fundamentals. What they have seen has not impressed. Investors are becoming more selective while maintaining exposure: they are no novices and understand that the supertanker still has momentum. But the tide is ebbing. The flow of capital has slowed. The corollary is a heightened vigilance towards red flags.

Yesterday's market action laid bare this shift in sentiment. The Financial Times reported that Blue Owl Capital had pulled out of a deal with Oracle to finance a US data centre. The group, led by Larry Ellison, had already wobbled days earlier following a Bloomberg report of potential delays in delivering data centres to OpenAI. Oracle's pivot to AI-focused cloud infrastructure is devouring colossal sums, and the market is questioning the economic rationale, plain and simple. The stock has lost 40% in three months.

OpenAI itself is also drawing caution from investors. Its latest implied valuation stands at $750 billion, but many in finance see it as a dangerously overleveraged house of cards into which the entire tech ecosystem has poured resources. Some argue that its main asset today is not its technology but its West Coast funding network, which has rendered it too big to fail. No player in the AI landscape, not even its rivals, has any real interest in ending the myth of a new techno-financial El Dorado. It's safer to double down, even if the business model looks shaky.

That hasn't stopped investors from blinking. The Blue Owl–Oracle news sent the market sharply lower, dragging the Nasdaq 100 down 1.9% by the close. Oracle shed a further 5.4%. Tuesday's tech stock rebound now looks like a flash in the pan. The Nasdaq 100 is down more than 4% over the past week. It has pulled the S&P 500 lower too - down 1.1% yesterday, marking its fourth straight daily decline.

Even the positive reception to Micron's earnings after the close (+8%) has failed to lift spirits this morning. Put another way, Asian tech investors are focusing on Oracle's half-empty glass, rather than Micron's half-full one.

In this context, Europe is faring relatively well. The Stoxx Europe 600 has held up better than its US counterpart. Both indices are now showing identical headline performance for 2025: +14.2%. On a net basis, the European benchmark has the edge, thanks to more generous dividends: +17.3% since the start of the year.

Thursday's session will be dominated by three key events. First, interest rate decisions from the ECB and the Bank of England. There is little suspense: the ECB will hold rates steady, while the BoE is expected to cut by 25 basis points. Shortly thereafter, markets will digest the US inflation print for November: an all-important data point for validating the path of American rates. Lastly, corporate earnings season continues in earnest, with updates from Accenture, Nike and FedEx set to offer insights into consumer and business spending patterns.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, tech-heavy markets such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and, to a lesser extent, China are losing ground. India and Australia are managing to preserve modest gains. European futures are pointing to a slightly weaker open, though losses remain contained.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: real export figures in Switzerland; business confidence in France; in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England's bank rate will be announced; in the eurozone, the ECB's deposit facility rate, refinancing rate, and marginal lending facility will be communicated; in the United States, new jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed business outlook, and the leading index will be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,333.11

: US$4,333.11 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$60.2

: US$60.2 United States 10 years : 4.15%

: 4.15% BITCOIN: US$86,849

In corporate news:

BP plc appoints Meg O'Neill as CEO, marking the first external CEO in its history.

Bank of England expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%. UK Government announces a £22 million aid package for Port Talbot steel workers.

Arcadis awarded two infrastructure contracts in the UK.

awarded two infrastructure contracts in the UK. Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC anticipates £5.4 million revenue by 2025.

anticipates £5.4 million revenue by 2025. Rheinmetall AG plans to sell its automotive supplier business, focusing on military sector growth.

plans to sell its automotive supplier business, focusing on military sector growth. Aena SME to acquire 51% stake in Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports for £270 million.

to acquire 51% stake in Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports for £270 million. Skanska invests SEK 250 million in Uppsala residential project and wins 820 million kronor contract in Florida.

invests SEK 250 million in Uppsala residential project and wins 820 million kronor contract in Florida. Geox Spa confirms operational margins for 2026, aligning with its strategic plan.

confirms operational margins for 2026, aligning with its strategic plan. Raiffeisen Bank International appoints Michael Hoellerer as CEO, effective July 1, 2026.

appoints Michael Hoellerer as CEO, effective July 1, 2026. Prisma enters a 10-year agreement with Lidl for a new grocery store in Simrishamn.

enters a 10-year agreement with Lidl for a new grocery store in Simrishamn. Skistar reports a narrowed Q1 2025 operating loss of SEK 478 million.

reports a narrowed Q1 2025 operating loss of SEK 478 million. Elliott Investment Management acquires $1 billion stake in Lululemon Athletica and suggests a new CEO.

Goldman Sachs appoints Brian Cayne as head of software banking practice.

appoints Brian Cayne as head of software banking practice. Micron revises earnings guidance upwards, reports 57% increase in Q1 sales.

revises earnings guidance upwards, reports 57% increase in Q1 sales. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang denies funding OpenAI amid market pressures.

CEO Jensen Huang denies funding OpenAI amid market pressures. OpenAI considers raising up to $100 billion at a $750 billion valuation.

