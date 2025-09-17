Oracle announces that it has been ranked a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape 2025 assessment of global enterprise lending systems. The report highlights the comprehensive coverage of its platform, integrating the entire credit lifecycle, from customer onboarding to collateral and syndicated loan management. NB: cp -2.4%.



IDC highlights Oracle's integration of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), which improves customer experience, risk assessment, and process efficiency.



According to Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, this recognition reflects Oracle's commitment to providing secure and compliant cloud solutions that integrate AI at the heart of business credit.