Oracle shares tumbled 12% to approximately $177 in early Wall Street trading, facing a sharp sell-off, despite reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded expectations. However, a deeper dive led Jefferies to express reservations regarding the company's outlook, though the firm joined Citi in maintaining a Buy rating on the stock.

The American enterprise software giant beat analyst expectations for its adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share in Q4, which grew 24% to $2.11 (compared to the $1.95 anticipated), while adjusted operating profit rose 22% to $8.6bn.



In addition to operational efficiency measures taken during the quarter, this performance was driven by a 21% increase in revenue (+20% in constant currency) to $19.18bn, slightly surpassing the $19.09bn projected by the consensus.



Results were bolstered by the strength of cloud revenue, which surged 47% to $9.9bn. Specifically, cloud infrastructure revenue nearly doubled, rising 93% to $5.8bn, while cloud application revenue grew by a more modest 10% to $4.1bn.



This revenue growth was accompanied by a significant expansion of the company's backlog, or Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), which soared 363% year over year to reach $638bn, an $85bn increase from the previous quarter.



"Most of the RPO gains in Q3 and Q4 were related to large-scale AI contracts where the customer either paid Oracle in advance for the purchase of GPUs, or the customer purchased and provided the GPUs to Oracle," the group noted yesterday evening.



"The prepaid and customer-provided hardware components of our large AI contracts now total $75bn, which significantly reduces the amount of capital Oracle must raise to develop our AI data centers," the company continued.



Jefferies expresses reservations regarding the outlook...



"While the backlog continues to grow, the key debate is the conversion into revenue," Jefferies remarked, pointing out that the revenue beat was only $81m, significantly lower than the $300m beat observed a year earlier.



The broker also highlighted that despite the reported backlog, Oracle left its revenue forecast for FY 2026-2027 unchanged at $90bn (+34% annually), "a maintenance likely to disappoint those who were hoping for an upward revision."



In another negative takeaway from the report, Jefferies noted a deceleration in constant currency growth for SaaS revenue to +9%, two percentage points lower than the growth seen in the previous quarter. According to the firm, this "keeps the 'SaaSpocalypse' theory alive."



...but remains a buyer, alongside Citi



Despite these reservations, the broker considers the subsequent share price drop to be exaggerated and confirmed its Buy recommendation on the stock, along with its $320 target price.



"We believe Oracle's AI infrastructure story remains intact and that leading indicators point toward sustainable organic growth ahead," stated Jefferies, which remains "constructive on the long-term trajectory."



Similarly, Citi maintained its Buy recommendation on Oracle with a target price of $330, still seeing "more positives than negatives" in a quarterly report it nevertheless described as "mixed."



"Oracle is demonstrating increasing financial discipline by taking advantage of a more favorable pricing environment and securing contracts with higher upfront payments and strong capacity execution," the American bank explained.