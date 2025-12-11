Oracle shares fell about 5% on Wednesday, as investors penalized quarterly revenue that came in slightly below forecasts - despite solid top-line growth. For the quarter ended November 30, the company reported net income of $6.14bn, or $2.14 per share, compared with $3.15bn a year earlier. EPS, excluding exceptional items, reached $2.26, well above the $1.64 expected by analysts, according to LSEG.
Revenue came in at $16.06bn, slightly below expectations of $16.21bn, although up 14% y-o-y. Cloud revenue, a strategic segment for Oracle, reached $7.98bn, slightly exceeded forecasts, including $4.1bn generated by cloud infrastructure. These results confirm growth momentum in cloud, although the market proved sensitive to any negative shortfall amid elevated valuations.
Oracle shares, which have already under pressure since November when they fell 23%, the steepest monthly decline since 2001, are now down 32% from their September peak. Despite this marked correction, the stock is still up 34% YTD, outpacing the Nasdaq, which has gained 22% over the same period.
Oracle Corporation is the world's No.1 business software publisher. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- software license support and cloud services (76.7%);
- customer services (9.1%);
- sale of cloud and on-premise software licenses (9.1%): database software, application management software (customer relationship management, supply management, etc.), decision support software, etc.;
- sale of equipment (5.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (63.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.4%) and Asia/Pacific (12.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.