Oracle shares fell about 5% on Wednesday, as investors penalized quarterly revenue that came in slightly below forecasts - despite solid top-line growth. For the quarter ended November 30, the company reported net income of $6.14bn, or $2.14 per share, compared with $3.15bn a year earlier. EPS, excluding exceptional items, reached $2.26, well above the $1.64 expected by analysts, according to LSEG.

Revenue came in at $16.06bn, slightly below expectations of $16.21bn, although up 14% y-o-y. Cloud revenue, a strategic segment for Oracle, reached $7.98bn, slightly exceeded forecasts, including $4.1bn generated by cloud infrastructure. These results confirm growth momentum in cloud, although the market proved sensitive to any negative shortfall amid elevated valuations.

Oracle shares, which have already under pressure since November when they fell 23%, the steepest monthly decline since 2001, are now down 32% from their September peak. Despite this marked correction, the stock is still up 34% YTD, outpacing the Nasdaq, which has gained 22% over the same period.