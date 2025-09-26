TikTok USA will be controlled by a consortium led by Oracle, the Silver Lake investment fund, and the Emirati conglomerate MGX, which will together hold approximately 45% of the new entity's capital. The Chinese parent company ByteDance will retain 19.9% of the shares, while the remaining 35% will go to current investors and new shareholders, according to information reported by CNBC.

An executive order signed by President Donald Trump is expected to ratify the agreement, allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the US despite the ultimatum imposed by federal law. The order, which was passed with broad bipartisan support, required the sale of the app's US operations due to alleged national security risks. The sale's deadline has been delayed until December 16, allowing time for the transaction to be completed.

The new governance structure will be overseen by a predominantly American board of directors, with no direct involvement from the federal government. Oracle, already a technical partner since 2020, will oversee data security. Associated investors include General Atlantic, Sequoia, and Susquehanna, the latter represented by Jeff Yass, a Republican donor. Trump also mentioned the possible involvement of conservative figures such as Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell in the shareholding or governance structure.

This restructuring aims to address Washington's concerns while ensuring continuity of service for TikTok's 150 million US users. It illustrates the desire to reconcile security issues with maintaining a central player in social media amid ongoing technological tensions between the US and China.