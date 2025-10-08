Oracle's stock fell nearly 4% on Tuesday after The Information published an article highlighting the low profitability of its cloud division, which is powered by Nvidia chips. According to internal documents cited by the media outlet, this business generated only a 14% gross margin on $900m in revenue in the quarter ended in August, well below the group's average margin of 70%. These figures cast a shadow over Oracle's business model, despite its massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company has spent billions of dollars acquiring Nvidia GPUs to lease to customers such as OpenAI, but the high cost of the hardware and an aggressive pricing policy are weighing on profitability. In September, however, Oracle posted a spectacular 359% increase in its remaining performance obligations, reflecting a rapidly expanding order book. The group is now targeting $144bn in cloud revenue by 2030, up from just over $10bn forecast for this year.

A significant part of these ambitions rests on the Stargate project, a joint venture with OpenAI and SoftBank supported by the Trump administration, which plans to build five giant data centers dedicated to AI, notably in Texas. But according to The Information, this rapid ramp-up exposes Oracle to sustained pressure on its margins as the group attempts to balance its growth objectives with the profitability of its cloud expansion.