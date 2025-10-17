Oracle's stock rose over 3% on Thursday afternoon, buoyed by the announcement of a major agreement with Meta to provide cloud infrastructure. At the AI World conference in Las Vegas, Clay Magouyrk, co-CEO of the group, revealed that the company had secured $65bn in new cloud service commitments in the last month of the quarter, spread across seven contracts signed with four clients, including Meta. Oracle secified that none of these agreements involved OpenAI, responding to rumors of excessive dependence on this partner.

This contract is part of a wave of massive investments by tech giants in artificial intelligence infrastructure. In July, Meta announced a $66bn-$72bn investment plan for 2025, largely devoted to its data centers and computing capabilities. Magouyrk pointed out that growing demand now allows Oracle to secure its production capacity and improve visibility in the medium term.

Oracle expects its AI-related activities to grow significantly, with revenue from its database solutions and data platforms expected to reach $20bn in 2030, up from $2.4bn in 2025. The group claims an adjusted gross margin of 30% to 40% on its AI infrastructure activities, a level comparable to that of the major players in the sector. Having already secured over $300bn in commitments with OpenAI in July, Oracle is confirming its strategic positioning in the global competition for hosting and computing power dedicated to artificial intelligence with Meta.