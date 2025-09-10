Jefferies confirms its 'buy' rating on Oracle shares with a target price raised from $270 to $360, following a quarterly report dominated by RPO (remaining performance obligations) soaring 359% to $455bn.



Q1 cloud results fell slightly short of expectations and forecasts for fiscal 2026 remained unchanged, but the long-term forecasts appear conservative and will likely be raised during the analyst day, the broker said.



Oracle gained approximately $199bn in market capitalization in after-hours trading, but racked up $317bn in RPO quarter-over-quarter, suggesting more upside potential if it can convert that RPO into revenue, Jefferies adds.