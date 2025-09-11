Oracle reports that the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) plans to migrate its critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).



The project, led by Thales as the prime contractor and Reply group companies (Red Reply and Shield Reply), aims to modernize and secure NATO's technology infrastructure.



OCI will provide sovereign cloud solutions, enterprise-grade security, and artificial intelligence capabilities, while meeting data residency and control requirements. NCIA, the Alliance's technology and cyber hub, seeks to strengthen its capabilities and optimize its performance to support NATO operations.



Thales emphasizes that this partnership will provide NATO with interoperable, cloud-oriented systems.