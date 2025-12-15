Orange acquires Lorca's shares in MasOrange in Spain

Orange announces that it has signed a binding agreement with Lorca to acquire the entirety of MasOrange, the leading operator in the Spanish market in terms of customer numbers, thereby confirming the non-binding agreement announced on October 31.



Through this agreement, the French telecoms operator will acquire the 50% stake held by its co-shareholder for a cash price of €4.25 billion, thereby strengthening its position in Spain, its second-largest market in Europe.



With the full integration of the operator, it confirms "its long-term industrial commitment in Spain and its confidence in the ability of MasOrange and its management team to create value for all stakeholders."



The transaction is expected to be finalized during the first half of 2026, subject to the usual regulatory approvals and other closing conditions outlined on October 31.