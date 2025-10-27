AlphaValue confirms its "add" recommendation on Orange shares, with an unchanged target price of €15.4.



According to the note, operating momentum remains solid with EBITDAaL up 3.7% y-o-y in Q3, while the group anticipates EBITDAaL growth of "more than 3.5%" for 2025 (compared with 3% previously).



The broker also highlights organic cash flow from telecom activities of "at least €3.6bn" and reiterates a dividend floor of €0.75, for an indicative yield of 5.3%.



Finally, the broker believes that the stock's upside potential remains limited (around 8.5%), while noting a gradual normalization towards sector benchmarks.