Orange: BlackRock Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold
BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has informed the AMF that on December 18 it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Orange, following the sale of shares on the market.
The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 151,428,398 Orange shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.69% of the telecom operator's capital and 4.76% of its voting rights.
