BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has notified the AMF that it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Orange on February 11, following a sale of shares on the market.
The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 153,047,908 Orange shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.75% of the capital and 4.81% of the telecom operator's voting rights.
The previous day, BlackRock had reported exceeding the 5% voting rights threshold in Orange on February 10, as a result of acquiring shares both off and on the market, thereby holding 6.25% of the capital and 5.23% of the voting rights at that time.
Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services for individuals (76.9%): mobile telephone services (253 million clients at the end of 2024; Orange brand name in France, the United Kingdom and Caribbean, FTP Espana in Spain and PTK Centertel in Poland), fixed telephone services and Internet access (38.3 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (54.6%), Europe (21.8%), Africa and Middle East (23.6%);
- telecommunication services to businesses (18.4%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications;
- telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (3%);
- other (1.7%).
