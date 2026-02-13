Orange: BlackRock Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/13/2026 at 09:09 am EST

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has notified the AMF that it fell below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Orange on February 11, following a sale of shares on the market.



The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 153,047,908 Orange shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.75% of the capital and 4.81% of the telecom operator's voting rights.



The previous day, BlackRock had reported exceeding the 5% voting rights threshold in Orange on February 10, as a result of acquiring shares both off and on the market, thereby holding 6.25% of the capital and 5.23% of the voting rights at that time.