Orange, Bouygues and Free sign memorandum of understanding to acquire SFR

Orange has announced, as part of a consortium with Bouygues Telecom and Free-iliad Group, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Altice France for the acquisition of SFR, France's second-largest telecommunications operator, in line with the group's consolidation strategy in Europe.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/08/2026 at 01:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This acquisition would strengthen Orange's leadership position in the French market, accelerate value creation for all the group's stakeholders and support its investment capacity in digital infrastructure and services', the telecoms operator explained.



Orange's share of the total enterprise value of the transaction amounts to approximately 27%, or 5.6 billion euros, subject to closing adjustments. In the event that the transaction is terminated, break-up fees are expected to be borne equally by the members of the consortium.



This transaction would allow Orange to acquire approximately 4 million mobile customers and 1 million fixed broadband customers, a scope that represented approximately 1.7 billion euros in revenue and 0.6 billion euros in EBITDAaL in 2025. It would also allow the group to secure 47 MHz of additional spectrum (31% of SFR's frequencies), confirming Orange as the operator with the largest frequency portfolio in France, with a total of 221 MHz.



Expected cost synergies on the acquired scope will exceed 0.5 billion euros annually on a run-rate basis five years after closing. Estimated integration costs will be spread over five years for a total of 1.3 billion euros. After synergies, the EBITDAaL of the acquired scope would represent a positive annual contribution of approximately 0.9 billion euros to Orange France's accounts.



The transaction would be debt-financed. The group confirms its IFRS leverage target of around 2x in the medium term and its capital allocation policy, with a progressive dividend growth towards a floor of 0.85 euros per share in 2028 (payable in 2029).



A consultation phase is now opening with the relevant employee representative bodies. The signing of the definitive legal documentation is expected in the second half of 2026, while the completion of the transaction could occur in the second half of 2027 following approval from the relevant authorities, particularly regarding competition. At this stage, there is no certainty that this operation will be completed.