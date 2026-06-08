Orange has announced the completion of its acquisition of the 50% stake held by Lorca in MasOrange, its Spanish joint venture.
The Group now holds 100% of the operator's share capital and will henceforth fully consolidate MasOrange's results into its financial statements.
This transaction follows the signing of an agreement with Lorca on December 12, 2025, to acquire the entirety of MasOrange for a cash consideration of 4.25 billion euros.
As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, MasOrange served 26 million mobile customers and 7.1 million fixed broadband customers.
Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange Group, stated: 'The full acquisition of MasOrange paves the way for accelerated industrial, operational, and commercial synergies, fostering greater value creation.'
Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services for individuals (78.2%): mobile telephone services (272.8 million clients at the end of 2025; Orange brand in France, Orange Belgium in Belgium, Orange Communications Luxembourg in Luxembourg, MásOrange in Spain, Orange Polska in Poland, etc.), fixed telephone services and Internet access (38.1 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (54.6%), Europe (21.8%), Africa and Middle East (23.6%);
- telecommunication services to businesses (117.2%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications;
- telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (2.9%);
- operation of passive mobile infrastructure (1.7%; Totem): management of a portfolio of approximately 27,000 telecommunications towers in France and Spain.
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