Orange completes acquisition of Lorca's 50% stake in MasOrange

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/08/2026 at 12:19 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Orange has announced the completion of its acquisition of the 50% stake held by Lorca in MasOrange, its Spanish joint venture.



The Group now holds 100% of the operator's share capital and will henceforth fully consolidate MasOrange's results into its financial statements.



This transaction follows the signing of an agreement with Lorca on December 12, 2025, to acquire the entirety of MasOrange for a cash consideration of 4.25 billion euros.



As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, MasOrange served 26 million mobile customers and 7.1 million fixed broadband customers.



Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange Group, stated: 'The full acquisition of MasOrange paves the way for accelerated industrial, operational, and commercial synergies, fostering greater value creation.'