Orange announced on Thursday evening that it has borrowed €900m on the bond market, a move that the telecoms operator says is part of its "prudent" and "active" balance sheet management policy.



This fixed-rate issue, with a coupon of 3.75%, will mature in 12 years, i.e. in September 2037, the group said in a brief statement.



The launch of this bond comes at a time when a growing number of European companies are seeking to refinance on attractive terms due to the recent decline in interest rates in Europe, the tightening of credit spreads, and the relocation of certain capital out of the US, due to policy changes in Washington.



Orange said that Barclays and BofA Securities have been appointed as global coordinators, while Barclays, BBVA, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Santander, and UniCredit have been selected as lead managers for the placement.