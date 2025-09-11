Orange has announced that it has reached 10 million fiber customers in France, becoming the first operator in Europe to cross this threshold in its domestic market.



The company is thus confirming its leading role and marking a key milestone in the modernization of its networks.



Orange France, believes that this milestone reflects customer confidence and the commitment of teams nationwide.



According to ARCEP (the French Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications, Postal Services and Press Distribution), Orange remains the leader in fiber satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year, particularly in terms of connection quality, box reliability, and TV service.