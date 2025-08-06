Orange announces the deployment of OpenAI's new open weight models, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, within its own infrastructure.



These 'open weight' models have accessible parameters, enabling local deployment, customization, and better data control. The operator is now one of the first in the world to use these advanced models, strengthening data sovereignty, security, and regulatory compliance in the 26 countries where it operates.



These models enable Orange to optimize its networks, enrich its multilingual customer services, and develop customised business solutions. There is a particular focus on linguistic inclusion in Africa, with the integration of local languages and the open-sourcing of models adapted to public services.



Orange's frugal and responsible approach aims to maximize performance while reducing resource requirements, costs, and environmental impact.