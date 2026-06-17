Orange Lags CAC 40 as Barclays Sees Limited Upside
Orange shares suffered the steepest decline on the CAC 40 index Wednesday morning after Barclays analysts resumed coverage of the stock with an 'equal weight' rating, citing what they perceive as limited potential for further gains.
In its research note, the British bank acknowledges that the operator's strategic profile has improved following the acquisition of MasOrange in Spain, a move expected to revitalize growth beyond its legacy operations in France.
However, analysts point out that this strategic shift is accompanied by an increase in the group's debt. They note that following the transaction, Orange's leverage ratio is expected to sit at the higher end of the average for major European telecommunications operators, even though the company has established a clear deleveraging path supported by anticipated cash flow generation and synergies from the deal.
According to Barclays, the proposed acquisition of certain Altice SFR assets also represents a positive step in Orange's strategy, allowing it to strengthen its position in France and encouraging rationalization within the telecommunications sector. Nevertheless, the bank believes the proposed price already largely reflects the expected benefits.
Beneficial Consolidation, but Already Well Valued
Beyond these factors, the sector could benefit from a more profound evolution, including a possible improvement in the competitive landscape. This 'market repair' could generate further value, although such a scenario remains uncertain and will depend notably on the economic and political environment in France.
Furthermore, the recent performance of Orange shares has been supported by the difficulties faced by some of its rivals, starting with Deutsche Telekom. However, the London-based institution warns that these uncertainties could dissipate in the future.
In this context, analysts believe the stock's risk/reward profile now appears more balanced at current levels.
While the group benefits from a strengthened strategy and improved outlook, Barclays suggests that the potential for further gains appears less obvious following the stock's recent rally. The bank has set a price target of €17.
Shortly before 10:00 AM, the stock was down 3.6% at €16.9, significantly underperforming a CAC 40 index that was up 0.2%.
Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services for individuals (78.2%): mobile telephone services (272.8 million clients at the end of 2025; Orange brand in France, Orange Belgium in Belgium, Orange Communications Luxembourg in Luxembourg, MásOrange in Spain, Orange Polska in Poland, etc.), fixed telephone services and Internet access (38.1 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (54.6%), Europe (21.8%), Africa and Middle East (23.6%);
- telecommunication services to businesses (117.2%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications;
- telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (2.9%);
- operation of passive mobile infrastructure (1.7%; Totem): management of a portfolio of approximately 27,000 telecommunications towers in France and Spain.
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