The broker believes that the risks surrounding Orange are now skewed to the upside in the coming months, citing several key events: the investor day scheduled for February 19, the expected completion of the full acquisition of MasOrange in the first half of the year, and even the possibility of a renewed attempt to acquire SFR, alongside Bouygues and Iliad.

The brokerage has therefore added Orange to its "90-day catalyst watch" list of stocks to monitor over the next three months.

In its view, the telecommunications operator could provide forecasts next month regarding free cash flow (FCF) that would likely be well received by investors. Orange could also benefit from a potential consolidation in the Spanish market.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., Orange was up 2.1%, bringing its gains over the past 12 months to more than 50%, while the Paris benchmark index advanced 0.3%.