Orange has announced its partnership with Climate Impulse, the ambitious project led by Bertrand Piccard and Raphaël Dinelli, which aims to achieve the first non-stop flight around the world in a green hydrogen-powered aircraft. The telecom operator will play a pivotal role in defining and securing the flight path, leveraging its expertise in connectivity, artificial intelligence, and digital twin technologies.

Orange's researchers will optimize flight routes in real time while ensuring a secure link between the aircraft and the control center, notably through the use of post-quantum cryptography technologies.

Lyse Brillouet, Executive Director of Research at Orange, stated that this challenge will allow the company to test "unique digital twin solutions" under extreme conditions.

The partnership will also feature a public-facing experience through an interactive app and live content. Climate Impulse seeks to demonstrate the potential of green hydrogen to decarbonize aviation and heavy mobility.