On Thursday Orange announced that it had once again raised its annual targets after reporting "solid" Q3 results that were slightly above consensus.



The French telecommunications operator said it recorded revenue of €9.99bn for the past quarter, up 0.8% LFL, while analysts had forecast an average of €9.97bn.



The group, which says it has now surpassed the 300 million customer mark, explains that it has benefited from double-digit revenue growth in Africa and the Middle East for the tenth consecutive quarter.



Its EBITDAaL, the company's main profitability indicator, increased by 3.7% to nearly €3.44bn for the quarter.



For FY 2025, Orange now expects EBITDAaL to grow by at least +3.5%, compared with a previous forecast of +3%.



The company had already revised its annual targets upward following the publication of its H1 results last July.



Organic cash flow from telecom activities is still expected to reach at least €3.6bn this year.



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Orange shares fell 0.1% in the wake of this announcement, but are still up 45% since the beginning of the year.