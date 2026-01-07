Orange's Dollar Bond Issue Heavily Oversubscribed

Orange has announced the successful completion of a five-tranche bond issue totaling $6 billion, with settlement and delivery scheduled for January 13, 2026. The offering was oversubscribed by more than eight times.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/07/2026 at 01:10 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"With a weighted average coupon of 4.72% and an average maturity of nine years, this first USD-denominated issue since 2016 enables Orange to diversify its credit investor pool," highlighted the telecom operator.



Orange plans to allocate these funds to its general needs, which may include the refinancing of certain financial debts of MasOrange, assumed as part of the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in this joint venture.