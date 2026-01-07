Orange's Dollar Bond Issue Heavily Oversubscribed
Orange has announced the successful completion of a five-tranche bond issue totaling $6 billion, with settlement and delivery scheduled for January 13, 2026. The offering was oversubscribed by more than eight times.
Published on 01/07/2026 at 01:10 am EST
Orange plans to allocate these funds to its general needs, which may include the refinancing of certain financial debts of MasOrange, assumed as part of the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in this joint venture.