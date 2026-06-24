The group (+0.24%) announced the appointment of Usman Javaid as the group's Chief AI Officer effective September 1, 2026, a move that aligns with the acceleration of its artificial intelligence strategy.
Reporting to Bruno Zerbib, Orange's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, he will be tasked with scaling AI use cases across the group and turning them into a driver of transformation and value creation. His role will notably include deeper integration of AI, and more specifically agentic AI, into networks, customer relations, operations and business services.
The appointment comes as Orange has placed artificial intelligence at the heart of its Trust the future strategic plan, unveiled last February.
The group is targeting more than €600m in value generated by AI by 2028, through gains in service quality, operational efficiency, customer experience and the development of new growth opportunities.
Usman Javaid will succeed Steve Jarrett, who helped shape Orange's AI strategy and put in place the technological foundations required to develop these technologies across the group.
Orange is the French leader of telecommunications company. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services for individuals (78.2%): mobile telephone services (272.8 million clients at the end of 2025; Orange brand in France, Orange Belgium in Belgium, Orange Communications Luxembourg in Luxembourg, MásOrange in Spain, Orange Polska in Poland, etc.), fixed telephone services and Internet access (38.1 million clients). The group also offers services for telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by country between France (54.6%), Europe (21.8%), Africa and Middle East (23.6%);
- telecommunication services to businesses (117.2%): Internet access services, mobile telephone, voice and data transmission services and integration and information management for communication applications;
- telecommunication services to international telecommunication operators (2.9%);
- operation of passive mobile infrastructure (1.7%; Totem): management of a portfolio of approximately 27,000 telecommunications towers in France and Spain.
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