Orange Taps Usman Javaid to Lead Its AI Strategy

The group (+0.24%) announced the appointment of Usman Javaid as the group's Chief AI Officer effective September 1, 2026, a move that aligns with the acceleration of its artificial intelligence strategy.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/24/2026 at 06:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Reporting to Bruno Zerbib, Orange's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, he will be tasked with scaling AI use cases across the group and turning them into a driver of transformation and value creation. His role will notably include deeper integration of AI, and more specifically agentic AI, into networks, customer relations, operations and business services.



The appointment comes as Orange has placed artificial intelligence at the heart of its Trust the future strategic plan, unveiled last February.



The group is targeting more than €600m in value generated by AI by 2028, through gains in service quality, operational efficiency, customer experience and the development of new growth opportunities.



Usman Javaid will succeed Steve Jarrett, who helped shape Orange's AI strategy and put in place the technological foundations required to develop these technologies across the group.