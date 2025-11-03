Orange says it has entered into a non-binding agreement with Lorca to acquire its 50% stake in their MasOrange joint venture for a cash price of €4.25bn, thereby 'gaining full ownership of Spain's leading operator in terms of customer volume'.

"This transaction marks an acceleration of Orange's 'Lead the Future' strategic plan and will further strengthen Orange's position in Spain, the group's second-largest market in Europe," the French telecommunications operator says.

The signing of a binding agreement is expected before the end of 2025 and will be subject to agreement on the final terms and conditions. Also subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed in H1 2026.