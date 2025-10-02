Thales has announced an order for its 100th CAPTAS (Combined Active-Passive Towed Array Sonar) system, consolidating its position as the world leader in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) solutions.
The CAPTAS range equips a wide spectrum of vessels, from platforms under 1,000 tons to frigates and destroyers. Seventeen different platforms are equipped with Thales' variable immersion sonar," it says.
This towed variable-depth solution enables navies to detect threats with sufficient warning to maintain tactical advantage underwater. The benchmark solution for NATO navies, it promotes joint cooperation.
Order for a 100th CAPTAS sonar system for Thales
Published on 10/02/2025 at 04:00 am EDT
